Smriti Irani finds picture from her modelling days in mother’s ‘stash’, Karishma Tanna asks ‘who is this?’

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:59 IST

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani took her Insta-fam on a trip down memory lane and shared a magazine cover featuring her. The issue is dated June 1998, when she was a model. She also participated in the Miss India pageant that year.

Sharing the blast from the past, Smriti wrote, “When your Mom shares one from her stash of your photographs... you cherish not the image but the emotion ... a Mom who keeps every paper cutting , school report, photograph ... I’m sure you have one too , a mother you mean the world to #tbt #mom.”

Actor Karishma Tanna commented, “Ohhhooo beauty. aa kaun che (who is this)?” Actor Hina Khan dropped a heart emoji on the post. “Beautiful and inspiring, inside and out,” chef Suvir Saran wrote.

Earlier this month, Smriti celebrated two decades of her popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played the matriarch Tulsi Virani in the serial, which ran for several years. To commemorate the anniversary, she shared a throwback video of one of her first scenes with co-star Sudha Shivpuri, who played Baa.

Smriti said that she was ‘nervous as hell’ because it was conveyed to producer Ekta Kapoor that she ‘did not have the talent’ to carry the show on her shoulders. “20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her ‘can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?’ I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history,” she wrote, thanking everyone from the team.

