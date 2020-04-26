e-paper
Home / TV / Smriti Khanna compares pre and post delivery body in new pics, says 'Amazed at what the human body can do'

Smriti Khanna compares pre and post delivery body in new pics, says ‘Amazed at what the human body can do’

Smriti Khanna has shared pre and post pictures of her body transformation after having her baby. The TV actor wrote she’s ‘amazed at what the human body can do’.

tv Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times,New Delhi
Smriti Khanna looks gorgeous in her latest pictures.
TV actor Smriti Khanna, who gave birth to her daughter just 10 days ago, has posted a collage of her pre and post delivery images, highlighting her slim figure and how easily she has lost the extra kilos after her delivery.

One of the images is from a week before Smriti gave birth to her daughter on April 15 while the other one is from a week after the newborn’s birth. The actor is wearing the same black top and pants combo in both images that have been shot at the same place.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan trolls Kriti Sanon’s dress, asks if Majnu bhai from Welcome painted it. She trolls him back

Sharing the collage, Smriti wrote on Instagram, “Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I’ll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one #postpartum #postpartumtransformation #newmom #mombod.”

 

 

Earlier this week, she had shared a gorgeous picture of herself where her flat stomach was clearly visible. Sharing the picture on  Instagram Stories, she captioned it as “postpartum day 6.”

Sharing the news of the arrival of her daughter, Smriti had written on Instagram, “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Several celebrities showered the post with love. Dia Mirza wrote: “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel” while Mouni Roy commented: “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Our princess has arrived 💗 15.04.2020

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan said: “Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!!” while actor Ruslaan Mumtaz said: “Hey, such great news. congratulations so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna.”

