SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57, Nickelodeon that broadcast the hugely popular cartoon series since 1999, has confirmed. In a statement, the company said Hillenburg’s death on Monday was due to motor neurone disease (also known as ALS) -- a condition he revealed he had been diagnosed with in March 2017, the BBC reported.

He not only created the character, Hillenburg also directed the 2004 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. “We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants,” Nickelodeon tweeted from its official account.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

The company’s statement added: “Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humour and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

SpongeBob is Nickelodeon’s all-time biggest hit, and has aired for nearly two decades since its premiere on May 1, 1999, bringing characters SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr Krabs, Sandy Cheeks, Plankton, Pearl Krabs, Mrs Puff and Larry the Lobster to life.

Hollywood actor David Hasselhoff, who starred as himself in The SpongeBob Movie, remembered his time on set. “Wow what a unique and fantastic character Steve created! It was my pleasure and honor to be in SpongeBob The Movie and to share some great laughs with this gentleman,” the Baywatch alum tweeted. “To this day I am stopped and flattered by people and kids who have seen me in the film.”

Wow what a unique and fantastic character Steve created! It was my pleasure and honor to be in SpongeBob The Movie and to share some great laughs with this gentleman, Shocking Loss! To this day I am stopped and flattered by people and kids who have seen me in the film.#SpongeBob pic.twitter.com/gNF1CkJk69 — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) November 27, 2018

Following the news of Hillenburg’s death, SpongeBob fans began posting tributes on social media, thanking him for his creation, which “enriched lives” and “stirred up laughter for years to come.”

This is one of my favorite songs from Spongebob Squarepants this was Season 1 Episode 2 called Ripped Pants and everyone can’t resist this song I know I can’t R . I . P Stephen Hillenburg Will Never forget you.🧽🧽🧽 @Nickelodeon @BlackNerd #SpongeBobSquarepants #Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/0cQZhlGyjN — ᎾᎷNᏆ ᏟᎾᎷᏴᏚ🧛🏽‍♀️🦇 (@combs_omni) November 27, 2018

Rest in peace, Stephen #Hillenburg.



We, #SpongeBobSquarepants, and all the friends from the city of Bikini Bottom will keep you in our hearts and minds, forever. pic.twitter.com/How3FoAdmx — Dead Poets' Sobriety (@DeadSobriety) November 27, 2018

Rest in Peace...Stephen Hillenberg. Thank you for bringing our childhood in. #SpongeBobSquarePants pic.twitter.com/mnhR2isg1z — Forrest Oz🎄 (@ForrestSpiderOz) November 27, 2018

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of #SpongeBobSquarePants, has died at the age of 57 today. This is truly heartbreaking to me, as his creation was the entire basis of my childhood. Farewell, Mr. Hillenburg. Thank you for making my childhood fun. #RIPStephenHillenburg pic.twitter.com/GF5aPtfa89 — Isaac Vargas (@AnimationFan15) November 27, 2018

So long, Stephen Hillenburg. Thank you, thank you, thank you for giving the world so much to smile about, for Bikini Bottom - and for our favorite silly sponge. #SpongeBobSquarepants pic.twitter.com/n6rSp1yTeR — Haunted Hayden Holiday (@cap10hook72) November 27, 2018

he was number one.

rest in peace steven. youll be missed. #SpongeBobSquarepants pic.twitter.com/m6ho1PcAoL — Seth J.M. 🐱 (@ItsSethJM) November 27, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:25 IST