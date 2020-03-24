Sunil Grover suggests the perfect way to pass time during self-isolation, watch

tv

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:04 IST

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has shared a fun video where he has offered the perfect task that fans can take up while in self-isolation in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

He could be seen mixing plates of rice and lentils before he picks and segregates them in two separate plates of rice and lentils. “On repeat mode. I have solved it 3 times since morning! Stay home, Stay safe,” he wrote alongside the video. Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Hahahahaha. Were you making Matar chawal today?”Bina Kak wrote, “Maddddddd,” while Jimmy Sheirgill posted clapping emojis.

Earlier, he had posted a viral video amid coronavirus lockdown where people are seen heeding to directives of social distancing, even as they line up at a wine shop in Kerala. Sharing the video, Sunil wrote, “The idea of social distancing at a wine shop in Kerala. One guy has double protection. He is wearing a helmet also.”

Bollywood celebs are all at home, under self quarantine amid government orders of almost complete lockdown across India amid coronavirus outbreak. Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Indian celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

Amid the social distancing and self-isolation, Katrina Kaif and Karanvir Bohar, among several celebrities have shared videos of themselves doing household chores around their own homes. In the video she shared on Instagram, Katrina says, “Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (sister Isabelle Kaif) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial.” She then goes on to demonstrate the right way to do the dishes. First, I was deciding...should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it, lather all of them and put them back here. Then, rinse them all”.

