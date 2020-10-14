The Crown 4 trailer: Fans get ‘horror-thriller vibes’ from a darker, more tragic season. Watch

tv

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:18 IST

Netflix has released another brilliant new trailer for their hit series, The Crown. The new season will introduce the beloved, late Princess Diana and former PM Margaret Thatcher as two new characters that will change England and Queen Elizabeth II like few others have.

The trailer gives first good look at Emma Corrin as Diana, a kindergarten teacher who gets married to Prince Charles after his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles falls apart. The entire length of the trailer has a voice-over by someone who sounds like a priest, officiating Diana and Charles’ wedding. He talks about fairy tales and happily ever afters in an eerie tone, made even more tragic by the fact that Diana never did get her happily ever after.

The visuals show Emma channelling Diana’s infectious glee and hopefulness to perfection. For other members of the royal household, things are not going as smooth. Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) is lonelier than ever and battling bad health, Prince Phillip (Tobiaz Menzies) and the Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) are growing further apart and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) is choking under the pressures of his family. Gillian Anderson is introduced as the Iron Lady as she curtsies in front of the Queen. The Queen, in between all this, is fighting to keep her home and country afloat.

Fans were delighted and somewhat spooked by the new trailer. “Someone not familiar with the crown would think it’s a horror-thriller series after watching the trailer! Brilliantly edited and composed,” wrote a fan. “This looks like the best Season of the Series yet,” wrote another.

Official synopsis of the season reads as follows:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

The multiple Emmy-winning show will stream from November 15. Queen Elizabeth was previously played by Claire Foy in the first two seasons and then by Olivia in the next two. The final two seasons will see Imelda Staunton as the Queen.

