e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

The Family Man season 2 commences filming with Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni to make digital debut

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have tweeted that the second season of The Family Man has begun filming.

tv Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:13 IST

Press Trust of India
Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen again in the second season of The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen again in the second season of The Family Man.
         

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Amazon original The Family Man on Thursday started filming for its second season. The news was shared by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Twitter.

“Season 2! Now filming!” they wrote on their official handle alongside a teaser video. Amazon Prime Video also shared the same clip and wrote in the caption, “Right now Srikant is on a vacation with Suchi and kids but we promise he will be back soon!” It will also feature South star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, in a pivotal role.

 

Samantha said she is excited to make her digital debut with the show. “... #TheFamilyMan2 Yas finally... my web series debut with the most kicka** show @rajanddk my heroes. Thankyou for giving me a dream role,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

 

The Family Man follows a middle-class man, played by Manoj Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. The show’s first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag.

The Family Man started streaming on September 20 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews. Soon after, it was green lit by the streamer for a second season.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
trending topics
HTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayVirat KohliWest Bengal by-pollsBigg Boss 13Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAjit Pawar

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News