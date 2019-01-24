The Final Call teaser: Arjun Rampal plays a suicidal pilot in his first web series

The first teaser for Arjun Rampal-starrer web series, The Final Call, has been released online. The show features Arjun as an airline pilot with a death wish.

In the 52-second video, Arjun’s character is seen packing poison in his bags, perhaps to kill all the passengers aboard his flight. “He has killed before,” a character is heard saying, “and he will do it again.”

The Final Call is based on Priya Kumar’s I Will Go With You: The Flight of A Lifetime. Here’s a synopsis of the book: What happens when a pilot entrusted with the lives of hundreds of passengers loses his mind and decides that “life is not worth it” and chooses to end his life, taking all the passengers and crew with him? The 300 passengers boarding the flight SL502 from Dubai to New York believe like the rest of us, that flying is the safest mode of travel. They haven’t the faintest clue that the pilot in the drivers seat has decided to end his life mid-air by committing suicide. Well not every passenger is unaware of impending danger. There is in the flight an astrologer humouring his fellow passengers with some predictions when he realizes that there is something deadly in common with all these predictions.”

The Final Call will be available on ZEE5 on February 22. ZEE5 recently released the gangster drama Rangbaaz, as the Indian streaming market heats up. Amazon Prime Video will release Four More Shots Please on Friday, and Netflix recently released Selection Day, based on Aravind Adiga’s novel.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:02 IST