‘This hurt more than my dad leaving’: Modern Family series finale makes fans emotional, watch last scene

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:06 IST

The cast of Modern Family bid a final goodbye this week after 11 successful season. With tears and hugs, Jay’s family parted ways as emotional fans took to social media to share their love for the show.

Modern Family is set around Jay Pritchett and his family, all of whom live in suburban Los Angeles. Pritchett’s family includes his second wife, their son and his stepson, as well as his two adult children and their respective husbands and children. It features an ensemble cast of Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sarah Hyland, among others.

In the final scene, now available on YouTube, Jay gets emotional and his son Mitchell moves out of LA. However, the real heartwarming parting was when he says ‘both his sons’ are going away, finally putting his love for Mitchell’s husband Cam to words. Watch the scene here:

Fans left messages for the cast and crew for being a part of their lives for over a decade. “Why is it ending? It’s one of the best shows of ALL time and my heart is breaking #ModernFamily,” wrote a fan. “I’ve always been a fan since day 1. I never thought that these people would leave sooner than I thought. I will surely going to miss you! #ModernFamily,” wrote another fan. Check out more reactions here:

Me watching the season finale of #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/ZaQTgr4d1k — 메리 로즈 (@mary_roseeey) April 9, 2020

Just watched #ModernFamily’s series finale and sis I- pic.twitter.com/oCK9R6mOjc — Ahmed Munsif (@ahmedmunsiph) April 9, 2020

Goodnight #ModernFamily and thank you for welcoming us into your home 😭 pic.twitter.com/AChZrLm3C1 — Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) April 9, 2020

The end of ModernFamily hurt worse than my dad leaving. pic.twitter.com/FxH16BBL8a — Gabbie💫Cruz (@gabvard) April 9, 2020

#ModernFamily This has been an awesome show! Love every character! September 23, 2009-April 8, 2020 pic.twitter.com/bpmQwFqUiW — kim 💋 (@aunty_kimmy) April 9, 2020

just finished watching the final episode of #ModernFamily and it's safe to say i am crying bucket loads. deffo going to miss this show pic.twitter.com/TjbtI6126g — d r a s t i p a t e l (@Drash46) April 9, 2020

Wednesday’s two-hour finale on US network ABC began with a documentary and concluded with a two-part episode.This season’s nearly four million viewers per episode are still a far cry from the show’s peak popularity in 2013 and 2014, when it would garner at least 14 million watches a week -- and when video streaming had not yet reached its prime.

Modern Family’s debut made a big splash among audiences and critics alike, winning a Golden Globe for best comedy series in 2012. “We debuted in 2009, when comedy was tilting heavily toward the cynical,” the show’s co-creator Christopher Lloyd wrote on The Hollywood Reporter site. “And much of it was terribly funny. But there did seem to be an opening for comedy that had heart.”

The series was credited for helping to normalize gay characters by including two men who adopted a baby girl -- a much more unexpected sight on TV a decade ago than in 2020. And Sofia Vergara’s quasi-matriarch Gloria was one of the only major Hispanic characters on television at the time, though some accused the portrayal of playing into negative stereotypes of a Colombian woman. She was also the highest paid actress on television for many years in a row.

