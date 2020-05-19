e-paper
Trolls don’t bother Kavita Kaushik: They are created to shake your confidence, she says

The actor was recently trolled for taking a dig at politicians for posting selfies and watching Ramayan while sitting at home amid the lockdown, instead of helping those in need

tv Updated: May 19, 2020 16:33 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Actor Kavita Kaushik says it’s important to raise voice against cyber bullies
Actor Kavita Kaushik recently took a dig at politicians for posting selfies while sitting at home amid the lockdown and watching Ramayan, instead of helping those in need, especially the migrants who’re stranded on the roads or walking miles to reach their villages. In no time, the actor was mercilessly trolled.

But, Kaushik refuses to retract her words. “When I saw volunteers supporting the migrants with food and water on the road, I thought this is our politicians’ work to ensure their safety and well-being. I care for people, so I raised my voice urging the politicians to do their duties and not deviate from the responsibilities. But in return, I faced so much of sh*t on myself,” the actor tells us.

Kaushik, 39, who was also attacked by a troll who said the actor’s ‘bad acting skills ruined his taste’, opines that such people target one’s self confidence and insecurities.

“Even if they say crap or a lie, it hurts. But it’s important to raise voice against cyber bullies and character assassination,” she asserts. 

Meanwhile, the shocking Bois Locker Room incident has once again highlighted the debate around gender insensitivity. Kaushik points out that while many young girls are being harassed on social media, she’s glad that things are slowly changing with girls speaking up about such incidents.

“Trolls think that if the girl isn’t getting scared, her family will. That’s how they target and create fear. What is the use of me wearing a uniform on-screen and playing a dabangg cop (in TV show FIR), if I can’t even speak up for the girls of our country?” she asks.

