TV actor Mahika Sharma is stuck in UK amid Covid 19 outbreak: ‘Weird to return back, people will feel I’m carrying the infection’

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:01 IST

TV actor Mahika Sharma, best known for her work in Ramayana and FIR has been in self quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak but is stuck in the UK. Mahika, who is away from her family, has said she is scared as she is locked down in a foreign country with her family far away in India.

Mahika told Spotboye in an interview, “Being in India, even if in lockdown the air and the environment pampers you.. you feel like being surrounded by your people.. everything makes you feel relax and boost you.. but stuck in a foreign country is really very disturbing. Even I’m feeling weird to return back.. people will not enjoy coming close to me. They will feel I’m carrying the infection.. I really don’t understand anything.. feels I’m badly stuck.”

“I’m alone in London. I feel very lonely and caged. I’m fond of Indian food but here I need to depend only on salads, fruits and juice. I am missing our food. These days are like nightmares. It’s honestly not a good feeling. I’m scared. However, I’m still healthy but after reading and listening about virus everywhere, I feel disturbed and feels what’s next,” she further told the entertainment website.

However, she is observing Navratras to ward off her fears. “I’m spending my time here is by worshipping mother Durga.. As its Chaitra Navratree.. im reading mantras, Sloks and offering prayers from Google.. hope things changes.. n it just turn to be a bad dream.. that ends up with a beautiful morning n a sun shine,” she said in a statement.

Mahika is a former Miss Teen North-East. She had recently tweeted about the pandemic, “Mere angne mein tumhara kya kaam hai? Right song Right time #CoronaVirusChallenge #coronavirus #coronavirusindia.”

