Arjun Kapoor on working with Katrina Kaif: ‘Depends on material and her saying yes to it’

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:18 IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said he may work with Katrina Kaif on a film, but needs her to give a nod for a project with him. Responding to a query during an Instagram ‘Ask Me’ session, Arjun said he would love to do a film with Katrina.

A fan had asked, “Sir when will you collaborate with Katrina Kaif?” Arjun responded saying, “She’s the best and the most sporting when it comes to me troubling her on and off insta....working with her again depends on material and her saying yes to it.”

Arjun was also asked if he would like to work with Varun Dhawan in near future. “When will you work with Varun? We love varun’” a fan’s post said. Arjun responded with, “He’s the busy one...but we need a script for VD and AK to come together.”

A few days ago, Katrina had shared a screenshot of a video call “ Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever . #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew,” she captioned the post.

Recently, she had shared a video of herself cleaning her house. “Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome,” she wrote alongside her video. Katrina can be seen sweeping the floor in the video, as sister Isabelle - who is behind the camera- asked her about the spots she has missed.

