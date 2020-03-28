Farah Khan’s son pens a rap about coronavirus, video coming soon

bollywood

India is under complete lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak and filmmaker Farah Khan has ensured her kids make the most of their time at home. She has 12 year old triplets - Divya, Anya and Czar.

A Mid Day report claimed Czar has written and composed a rap number about coronavirus and Divya has shot the video while Anya is doing her bit for the welfare of stray animals. “They have been hearing our conversations, and understand the gravity of the situation. Their father (filmmaker Shirish Kunder) has taught them how to use the synthesizer and how to compose music. So, Czar wrote and composed a song that focuses on how the virus spreads, what can be done to prevent it and how to combat it,” it quoted the choreographer-filmmaker as saying.

“I told Czar that he has to add subtitles as I cannot understand what he is rapping. We will put it up on social media soon,” she further told the tabloid.

Farah had recently posted a video urging celebs to not bombard everyone with their workout videos. “Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” she said in the video.

The new post had her filmmaker friends Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, actors Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Raveena Tandon and Arjun Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor in splits as they dropped laughing emojis on the post.

