TV actor’s husband, accused of domestic abuse, says he met her after getting bail

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:36 IST

A TV actor’s husband has said that he is disturbed by the allegations of domestic abuse made against him by his wife, and her daughter from a previous marriage. The man has been granted bail in the case.

“I am recovering,” he told SpotboyE, and added, “It is, very, for me, it is not over yet it’s still on.” He said that he met his wife after getting bail, and added, “I am back to life for sure but normalcy will take some time, a little bit.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s former husband, and father of the victim of abuse, said that his ex-wife hadn’t answered any of his calls. “I have called (name removed) more than 100 times, but she has not answered a single call from me. And she’s not responding to the message. At least the answer should be so. After all, (name removed) is my daughter too. But what to say,” he said in a statement. He had previously blamed his ex-wife for not being vigilant enough to take care of their daughter, because of which she had been repeatedly put in a situation where she was vulnerable to her step-father’s advances.

The two men had been involved in a physical brawl several years ago, reportedly because of a similar incident, after which the former husband was arrested.

He said that after he separated from his ex-wife, ‘a wall’ had been created between him and his daughter. “Since 2007, when we were officially separated, she never responded to me properly,” he said. Domestic violence was the reason the actor had separated from her ex-husband as well.

In a long note, the victim wrote that abuser never “physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately” but he went on to “persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your ‘father’”.

According to Samta Nagar police, the victim’s mother approached them last week and a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the man under section 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, act or gesture to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67-A (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 18:34 IST