TV actors Shakti Arora, Neha Saxena wedding a secret affair. See pic

TV actors Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 6. The couple got engaged four years ago in 2014 in a low-key affair and decided to get married in an equally private manner, Shakti revealed Tuesday afternoon. The couple was recently seen together in Nach Baliye.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Shakti wrote, “Together is a wonderful place to be! “ Neha shared the picture from their wedding where both actors are wearing their wedding attire and wrote, “A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality”

Shakti and Neha first met in 2010 on the sets of Tere Liye. They did not gel well initially and found each other to be rude. With time, however, the duo got closer and Neha helped Shakti get over a troublesome relationship. Shakti and Neha also participated in Season 7 of the celebrity dance show, Nach Baliye.

In 2014, Shakti and Neha had a low-key roka ceremony and were set to get married in 2016. However, the plan was reportedly dropped due to demonetisation.

An Indian Express report quoted a friend of the couple as saying about the wedding, “It was a very hush-hush affair with only close family and friends invited. Both Shakti and Neha are not someone who wanted to make it a public event. The families were ecstatic when they informed them about finally taking the plunge. They will soon be travelling to Norway for their honeymoon, post which both want to focus on their respective careers.”

Shakti, who shot to fame with the hit TV show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, is currently in Indonesia to shoot for his upcoming web series.

