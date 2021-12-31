Twada kutta Tommy goes viral: Yashraj Mukhate, Ronit Ashra happy that Shehnaaz Gill liked their versions

tv

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:17 IST

Even as we usher into the new year, one thing that doesn’t seem to stop making noise is Bigg Boss contestant, Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue, ‘....Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta’, as it continues to go viral and new Instagram reels are being shared every day.

Composer Yashraj Mukhate of Kokilaben rap fame, has yet again set the internet on fire with his video where he mixed Gill’s dialogue with bhangra beats. Adding to its popularity, internet sensation Ronit Ashra mimicked to the song and now everyone is going crazy sharing their own versions.

“I remember seeing this ‘tommy kutta’ dialogue in one of Shehnaaz’s fan pages. I had watched the show last year and I know that Shehnaaz being a singer, there’s rhythm and so much of bhangra in her speech. When I listened to the full dialogue, I realised the beats are similar to that of this Mohabbatein track,” Mukhate tells us.

Gill commented and shared both Mukhate and Ashra’s videos in her instagram stories. Meanwhile, many, including celebrities, have been making videos based on Mukhate’s version.

“Shehnaaz is fabulous, she liked my video. Her team contacted to seek permission regarding using my video somewhere and I obviously agreed,” says an excited Mukhate.

While his video has crossed over seven million views, Ashra’s mimic version has crossed four million so far.

“The beats that Yashraj bhaiya uses in his videos are very interesting. He always allows me to use his videos. He loved my version, too. Recently, when we spoke (after Twada kutta Tommy went viral), he was like, ‘Hamara achha combo ban gaya hai, hum jo bhi banate hai, woh hit ho jaata hai’. Shehnaaz also said nice things about my clip. She’s really funny and has a huge fan following,” gushes Ashra.

Happy with the way his mimicked version is getting noticed, he shares that to get the “look and feel” right in the video, he sourced clothes from his mother and cousin sisters’ wardrobes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ