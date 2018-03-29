Twitter refuses to believe that Tyga isn’t the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi

Twitter are refusing to believe that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby, Stormi, isn’t actually fathered by American rapper, Tyga. After Tyga posted a tweet that he is not involved in the situation, people have been questioning the whole hoopla.

A fan wrote, “Damn bro how much did Kardashian pay you to say that like seriously bro you need a DNA test don’t lie to yourself to protect them you prefer money than the baby damn bro disappointed of you she look like you stormi after the DNA test if it’s not your they won’t be no talking shit”, while accusing Tyga of taking money for keeping mum.

Going on the similar tangent, another fan questioned, “How much did kris pay you to say that?”

“TYGA!! Time will tell. Whoever, it is right for people to speculate if they take into consideration the time all of those events took place. One never know these days what is the truth!”, wrote another fan.

Reacting to the rumours, the ‘Rack City’ singer had posted a clarification on his Twitter account.

The 28-year-old artist had tweeted, “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace”.

One fan accused Tyga of feeding the rumours and wrote, “We all saw the snap you deleted. And the timing of the baby pic was sus.u literally fed the trolls”.

He has urged that people should stop spreading such fake stories and let others live in peace.

The rumours about Stormi’s parentage got wind when Tyga posted a Snapchat story where he wrote “that’s my kid”.

The rapper had dated Kylie for a few years before they broke up in April 2017. Soon after, Kylie started dating another rapper, Travis Scott of ‘Antidote’ fame, after which she got pregnant and gave birth to baby girl, Stormi, on February 1.

