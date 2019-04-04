Twitter spots an Avenger in Game of Thrones season 1, wonders if that’s where he ended after Thanos’ snap

A Game of Thrones fan has spotted a ‘time traveller’ who looks an awful lot like Marvel’s Bucky Barnes during a rewatch of the show’s first season. The fan shared the moment on Twitter, leading to a spirited discussion among fans of both series.

“Watching the Game oThrones first episode and there a guy in the background with a straight up Patagonia jacket, blue jeans and boots,” wrote Twitter user Kevin Biegel, alongside a short video of Jaime Lannister, with the extra in question walking in the background.

Watching the Game Of Thrones first episode and there a guy in the background with a straight up Patagonia jacket, blue jeans and boots pic.twitter.com/YAFTF4hnIN — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) April 3, 2019

Several fans reacted to Kevin’s post, with some declaring that the extra is a time traveller, others comparing him to Bucky, and noting the smaller budget HBO must have had back then, considering the extra appears to be wearing modern clothes.

“Ah, yes. Back in the days when HBO didn’t have such a large budget. Simpler times,” one fan wrote. “Also amusing that he looks kinda like The Winter Soldier. HE’S THERE TO KILL SOMEONE,” wrote another. “That is Bucky Barnes. Now we know where the snap’d ended up,” joked a fan, making a reference to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War.

Both Game of Thrones and the Avengers will return for grand conclusions in April. GoT will conclude its record breaking television run with an eighth and final season, due to premiere in India on April 15. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will ‘close the book’ on the ‘Infinity Saga’ of 22 films, spread across a decade, with Avengers: Endgame, due out on April 26.

Both GoT and the Avengers are the most successful properties in their respective mediums. Thrones has consistently set new viewership records on cable TV with each successive season, while the MCU has made more than $18 billion at the worldwide box office.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:20 IST