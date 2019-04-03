Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams attempt Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood dance moves in new video. Watch here

Game of Thrones actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams attempted a couple of Bollywood dance moves that Sophie had learnt at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding in December, 2018.

During an interview for the upcoming final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Sophie was asked about the lavish wedding. “Is there going to be a big dance number to compete with Priyanka and Nick (at your wedding)?” Sophie was asked by Access Hollywood. Sophie then proceeded to demonstrate the only move she remembered, and after a while, Maisie joined in.

The actor revealed that her future wedding to Joe Jonas would not have a similar dance number. “The thing is, Priyanka’s family are in the entertainment industry and they can dance and sing, and Joe’s family obviously can and my family are not.”

“My brother’s a doctor, my other brother’s a lawyer,” Sophie added, shaking her head at the possibility of them dancing.

Sophie and Priyanka are often seen together, on trips and family gatherings. They recently accompanied Joe and Nick and Kevin Jonas to Miami, where the Jonas Brothers were shooting their second comeback music video.

Both Priyanka and Sophie were a part of the first music video, Sucker, which signalled the comeback for the boy band, which disbanded in 2013.

Sophie plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO fantasy series, while Priyanka is ‘in talks’ with Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo for a future project. Sophie will also star in the lead role of Dark Phoenix, the upcoming X-Men film. Priyanka will make her Bollywood return with The Sky is Pink.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 20:16 IST