Vijay Varma says Netflix series She is the most unique story Imtiaz Ali has ever written

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:45 IST

Actor Vijay Varma, who became a household name after Gully Boy, returns as a dreaded narcotics dealer in the Netflix web series She, scripted by Imtiaz Ali. The actor is extremely elated to have got an opportunity to be a part of the filmmaker's creation.

"I am glad that I have got an opportunity to be a part of Imtiaz Ali's creation, which is so beautiful and so full of rich, profound stories. This is a completely different shade of Imtiaz Ali is what I felt. He has a wide range of things to say and this one is his most unique story till date," Vijay told IANS.

In the web series, a lady constable poses as a prostitute to help the police nab Sasya, the narcotics dealer.

Sharing about his character, the actor said: "I play a character called Sasya, although it's debatable what his real name is. He works in a very mysterious way, he is doing a business which is very secret. Therefore the personality is extremely secretive. The unreliability of this person is extremely attractive. He belongs to a certain region and speaks that dialect. The most charming part of this character is the surprises and shocks that he brings."

Sasya is a sadistic person and a control freak especially in matters of sexuality. Informing about the character traits, Vijay added: "There is a deep sense of superiority that he experiences because he is a control freak. Especially when it comes to matters of sexuality, he thinks that is his forte. There are streaks of sadistic nature in him and there is also a great storyteller in him at the same time."

It wasn't easy to approach this kind of a character initially. For Vijay, it was quite disturbing but at the same time interesting because he is fascinated by the works of Manto and Ismat Chughtai.

The actor revealed: "It disturbed me when I heard the part. The story also felt disturbing. Therefore it compelled me to dig deeper and find something. I am a big fan of writers like Manto and Ismat Chughtai who dwell in these kinds of complex emotions. All these fascinating stories and storytellers have charmed me."

Also starring Aaditi Pohankar, She premiered on Netflix on March 20. The web series has been directed by Avinash Das and Arif Ali.

