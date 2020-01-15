Vir Das announces new Netflix stand-up special, apologises in advance for ‘things I’m about to say’

tv

Comedian Vir Das will return to Netflix for his upcoming stand-up special, Vir Das: For India, premiering on 26 January. He has become one of six global talents to have three stand-up specials on the streaming service.

The comedian has previously collaborated with Netflix on 2017's A Broad Understanding and 2018's Losing It. Das shared the news on social media, saying the new comedy special is "entirely about India".

A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness...all of it. I would like to humbly apologise for the things I am about to say 🙏🙂🤞 pic.twitter.com/r4mEUbE2wr — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 15, 2020

"Gulp... ANNOUNCEMENT! On January 26, Republic Day... #VirDasForIndia COMES OUT ON @netflixisajoke @netflix_in . A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness...all of it....and sending it out to the world. I would like to humbly apologise for the things I am about to say... Comedy and patriotism go well together....right?" he wrote in a post on Twitter.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Das said, “I think we, Indians read too much into the jokes, which ideally should not be taken seriously. We should let them run and slide, and forget about it. They are not made to hurt or malign anyone, but just to make people laugh. Sadly, the problem is that we make a big deal about them. We need to learn to have a sense of humour.”

