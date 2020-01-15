e-paper
Home / TV / Vir Das announces new Netflix stand-up special, apologises in advance for ‘things I’m about to say’

Vir Das announces new Netflix stand-up special, apologises in advance for ‘things I’m about to say’

Vir Das has become one of six global talents to have three stand-up specials on Netflix.

tv Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:49 IST

Press Trust of India
Vir Das already has two specials streaming on Netflix.
Vir Das already has two specials streaming on Netflix.
         

Comedian Vir Das will return to Netflix for his upcoming stand-up special, Vir Das: For India, premiering on 26 January. He has become one of six global talents to have three stand-up specials on the streaming service.

The comedian has previously collaborated with Netflix on 2017's A Broad Understanding and 2018's Losing It. Das shared the news on social media, saying the new comedy special is "entirely about India".

 

"Gulp... ANNOUNCEMENT! On January 26, Republic Day... #VirDasForIndia COMES OUT ON @netflixisajoke @netflix_in . A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness...all of it....and sending it out to the world. I would like to humbly apologise for the things I am about to say... Comedy and patriotism go well together....right?" he wrote in a post on Twitter.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Das said, “I think we, Indians read too much into the jokes, which ideally should not be taken seriously. We should let them run and slide, and forget about it. They are not made to hurt or malign anyone, but just to make people laugh. Sadly, the problem is that we make a big deal about them. We need to learn to have a sense of humour.”

