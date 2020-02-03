Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof says there are no plans for season 2

tv

Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof says at the moment there are no plans for a second season of the show but he would not rule out its possibility in the future.

The HBO show, featuring Oscar winner Regina King and others such as Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, received overwhelming response from both the fans and the critics upon its debut in October last year.

Ever since, Lindelof has been flooded with questions regarding its second season. "I never wanna close the door completely because if two, three years from now I say, I just had another idea, it will be that much harder to open. But I would say it’s barely ajar. I think that there are no current plans to make any more Watchmen," Lindelof told Deadline on the sidelines of WGAW Awards.

The creator, however, said he might revisit the show after few years. "If the idea comes, I would be enthusiastic about it, the idea may not come from me. I would be super excited about it coming from someone else. So my position hasn’t changed," he added.

