When Ragini Khanna stormed out of Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show

Recently, TV actor Ragini Khanna, known for shows like Sasural Genda Phool and Bhaskar Bharti, was invited as one of the guests on Rajeev Khanelwal’s celebrity chat show Juzzbaatt – Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak. The show is known for bringing out the hidden side of its guests and also probes about the guest’s past.

The host, Rajeev, is known for playing pranks on his guests, but something unique happened when Ragini appeared on the show. Rajeev showed her a video in which a man was blaming Ragini for all his miseries. With face blurred, he accused Ragini of leaving him in turmoil.

While Ragini requested Rajeev to stop the video, the host continued the video till Ragini decided to leave the sets and left Rajeev flummoxed.

In a bid to pacify Ragini, he revealed his plan but realised that Ragini was instead playing a reverse-prank on him.

Karan V Grover, who was also a guest on the same episode, said how he was mistaken for another actor with the same name all the time. He said, “There were times when I used to get 100 calls a day by the name of Karan Singh Grover and I didn’t know what to do.”

He added, “Sometimes the calls would be from his fans because he was extremely popular. I would just be nice to them and appreciate their love and generosity. You didn’t want to disappoint and upset your well-wishers and fans, right?”

Juzzbaatt – Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak airs on Zee TV.

(With inputs from agencies)