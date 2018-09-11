Why hasn’t a gay actor starred in a Marvel film, asks Game of Thrones star Kit Harington

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says he has issues with queer representation in Hollywood films. The actor said the fact that “masculinity and homosexuality” cannot go hand-in-hand in movies bothers him, reported Variety.

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can’t somehow go hand in hand. That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some super hero. I mean, when is that going to happen?” Harington said.

Actors Emily Hampshire, Thandie Newton, filmmaker Xavier Dolan and actors Kit Harington and Sarah Gadon from the film 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan'' pose for a portrait during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. (AFP)

The 31-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, where he was joined by his The Death and Life of John F Donovan co-stars Emily Hampshire and Thandie Newton and director Xavier Dolan.

Newton added, “It is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it”.

