 Game of Thrones has finished shooting but Kit Harington is still maintaining the Jon Snow look. Here’s why | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 10, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Game of Thrones has finished shooting but Kit Harington is still maintaining the Jon Snow look. Here’s why

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has revealed why he has still not shaved his Jon Snow beard or cut his hair even when the show finished shooting a while ago.

tv Updated: Sep 10, 2018 11:12 IST
Asian News International
Game of Thrones,Kit Harington,Jon Snow
Kit Harington attends The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (AFP)

While Game of Thrones has wrapped up the filming for its final season, actor Kit Harington is still maintaining his John Snow look.

Harington, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote Xavier Dolan’s ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’, revealed that he has got strict orders to maintain his Game of Thrones look.

Actor Kit Harington attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association/Instyle party on Day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on Saturday. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Pompeii actor further confirmed that he could not ditch Jon Snow look until he gets the go-ahead from production. Mocking the same, Harington said that though he wants to shave off the beard, he looks like a tired child when he actually does so.

Explaining the reason behind not giving up his look, he said that he needs to follow these instructions in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something else to the season.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

The first look from the highly-anticipated final season of the popular TV series was recently revealed. The one-minute-thirty-second trailer includes shots from the previous seasons and some from the upcoming eighth season of GoT.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 09:31 IST

tags

more from tv