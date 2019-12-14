Yeh Hain Mohabbatein star Karan Patel welcomes first child with wife Ankita Bhargav

tv

The lead actor of Star Plus’ long-running daily soap Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Karan Patel has become a father. Patel and his actor wife Ankita Bhargav welcomed a daughter on Saturday.

According to a report in India Today, Karan said he was elated about his daughter’s arrival. “I am numb and overjoyed, and a little intimidated. The only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go,” he said. “Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us,” Karan added.

In June last year, the actor’s representatives had confirmed that Ankita had suffered a miscarriage. “It is a tough time for them and coming to terms with it will take a few days.” The spokesperson had also urged fans to give the couple some time and privacy.

Before the miscarriage, Karan had told Bombay Times that was excited about becoming a father. “It’s sinking in slowly, and I am ecstatic. I can’t go through the emotions and transformations, which Ankita is going through. It’s a beautiful phase for her as she will graduate from a wife to a mother. I plan to spoil our baby silly with love and pampering once he/she is born. We would like to have two kids – both Ankita and I are the only children of our parents and we understand the need for a sibling,” he said.

Popular for his role as Raman on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi, Karan tied the knot with his co-star Abhay Bhargav’s daughter Ankita in 2015. The couple had announced the news with much love. Ankita had written on Instagram, “For all U amazing souls who showered us with Immense Love, Heartfelt wishes and thoughtful tokens of Love,A few pictures of us to Thank u for always being there come what may! U must know that we cherish each one of u with so much gratitude that I can fall short of words! Thanku for making our Anniv special year after year! And A big Thanku to @shangrilacolombo and RIFSHAZ,The spectacular Duty Manager for helping Karan out to Plan this surprise for me! This is the first ever time that he has given me a surprise. Everrrrrr!I love U Guddu.... U r my World,My Universe and My Galaxy!!!”

