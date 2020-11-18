Zaid Darbar reveals Gauahar Khan’s ‘most favourite’ thing as they holiday in Dubai, see pics

tv

Actor Gauahar Khan, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 as one of the three ‘toofani seniors’ along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, is holidaying in Dubai with fiance Zaid Darbar.

Zaid took to Instagram share a number of pictures and video clips from their holiday. On Instagram stories, he put up a video showing Gauahar getting excited about Middle Eastern food. In it, he asked her: “Where are you going?” An excited Gauahar, dressed in a pair of yellow cigarette trousers and log black t-shirt, declared: “This is my favourite cuisine in the whole world. I love Middle Eastern food.” The next clip showed a table laid out with west Asian food and ended with Gauahar looking excited with the spread.

Zaid also shared pictures of them together. Sharing them, he wrote: “Hi Dubai ..... I’m back , but this time with my Humsafar @gauaharkhan #Gaza.”

For the uninitiated, Zaid is the son of popular Bollywood music composer, Ismail Darbar. There have been incessant rumours about the two getting married. In early November, Zaid took to his Instagram to announce that he is engaged to Gauahar.

Sharing a post, where they held balloons, he simply used a ring emoji as a caption. However, written on one of the balloons, were the words: “She said yes.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gauahar had called Zaid the ‘most amazing human being’ she had ever met. She said: “What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before. That is all I can say. Everything else is just a rumour. I am not going to comment on that.”

The first person to confirm their relationship was Zaid’s dad Ismail. In an interview to The Times of India in September, Ismail had said: “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him.”

