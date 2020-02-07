Zareen Khan reveals why she turned down Bigg Boss: ‘I am not okay with being disrespected’

tv

Zareen Khan has made a splash on the small screen with a travel show, which has her exploring locations where iconic Bollywood films have been shot. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor gets candid about her television debut, her glamorous image and trolling.

Excerpts:

Q. Tell us about your new show.

A. My show, AXN’s Jeep Bollywood Trails, mixes two of my passions – travel and films. Very few people know that I am an avid and passionate traveller. Whenever I have the slightest opportunity, I just take off somewhere, be it a road trip or just going away for the weekend. I could not have asked for a better TV debut than this because it feels like a custom-made show for me, where I am travelling all across India and actually going to these iconic locations which have been used in blockbuster films shot by 10 top directors. They have spoken to us about their experiences of shooting their films in these locations.

Q. You have mentioned earlier that you were offered several TV shows in the past, including Bigg Boss. Why did you turn Bigg Boss down?

A. Bigg Boss is honestly not my cup of tea. It is a game that really tests your patience and tolerance levels. I am not somebody who is okay with being disrespected. Sometimes, people in the house tend to be very disrespectful towards each other. I am religiously following this season and even though there is a lot of entertainment, there are really nasty abuses and physical fights. I don’t think I can tolerate that. I am a no-nonsense person and if anyone talks nonsense with me, I would just slap that person and get out of the house. If I am going to be evicted in such a manner, why should I be a part of a show like that?

Q. You are playing a lesbian in your upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Do you think the portrayal of homosexuality in Bollywood has evolved?

A. Definitely, cinema is evolving towards the LGBTQ community and I am very happy to see actors being fearless and picking up such roles. Some years back, a homosexual character was used in our films only as a joke or someone to be made fun of, which was so wrong and so insensitive. I don’t know why they were treated different because they have the same flesh, blood, emotions. Why the discrimination? I am very happy that finally, we are in a day and age where they have the courage to openly come out and express themselves.

Q. Is a film like Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele a conscious departure from your glamorous image?

A. I realised that somehow because of the image that I have in the industry, I wasn’t getting to do the kind of roles that I really wanted to do even if I approached people. I was considered a glamorous actor, but I don’t want to live with that image. It’s good, but I want to show that I am an actor. The industry holds a very different perception about acting and I have been told that ‘Oh, in our industry, there is a notion that pretty girls can’t act and only girls who are not-so-good-looking are great actors’. Honestly, that didn’t make sense to me. So yes, that has been my struggle in this industry and I did take a conscious decision of staying away from films that just show me as glamorous, eye candy or show my body more than my acting.

Finally, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele happened. Even its makers were not convinced that I can do the role despite giving me a narration. A lot of convincing went into it; they wanted the character not to wear any makeup. I have also put on weight for the role. The film and my performance is being appreciated at film festivals around the world. I am now waiting for the film to release in theatres in India.

Q. Apart from your bitter experience with Aksar 2 where the script and costume was tweaked at the last minute, have you faced any setback because of your glamorous image?

A. That was one bad experience. I trusted the makers and they promised to make a clean film during narration. However, once we started shooting, the brief of the clothes changed and every other scene had me kissing my co-star. The film had to be completed but I did put my foot down and ensured I wasn’t exploited.

Q. You have talked about being the target of trolling and body-shaming. Does it still bother you?

A. Trolling never bothers me. There are so many times when I don’t even pay attention to it. Yes, certain times, you should give it back to them because it is necessary. But you can’t be giving them so much attention every time because if you do, then they keep doing it just to get attention. Also, I feel that trolls are people I have a lot of empathy towards, especially because you are writing negative things under a fake profile. If you had the guts to say whatever you are saying, then you would write it with your own identity. I think these people are really suppressed in reality, frustrated and don’t have a say in anything in their life. This is their way of venting out and trying to get some attention on social media under a fake profile. What could be bad about these people?

Q. For the most part, celebrities either tend to stay silent or give a rather measured response to the current political climate. Why do you think that is?

A. It is an individual’s opinion. People who want to talk about it are definitely coming out and talking about it. I read Anurag Kashyap, Pooja Bhatt and Richa Chadha’s tweets. They are all out there and really speaking their minds. There are some people who choose not to do it. I don’t think you can actually pinpoint and say that this one is talking measured or not. It’s every person’s choice. Yes, with the situation that is going on in the country, everyone should have a say in this. But you can’t force anybody and to each, his own. If someone chooses not to speak about it, that is their choice.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

A. I am really looking forward to the release of Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. It is a film that is made for the audiences. It has already received so much appreciation and I really want our audiences to watch it and embrace the message that we are trying to give through the film. I have two Punjabi films, my web debut with a strong, woman-oriented show, a horror film in Hindi and I am in talks for projects in Telugu. So, it’s quite a mixed bag. I am really looking forward to doing to some good work this year.

