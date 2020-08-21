US Election 2020: Donald Trump slams Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton

us-elections-2020

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:51 IST

US President Donald Trump sharply reacted to the criticism aired against him at the Democratic National Convention in real-time with tweets - some in all-caps for emphasis - and retweets of posts from allies. His re-election campaign kept up a barrage of posts of its own.

Trump started even before the convention began, posting, “Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle!”

“Why did he refuse to endorse slow Joe until it was all over, and even then was very late?” Trump said of Obama’s endorsement of Joe Biden for the presidency only after he had emerged as a clear candidate. He alleged that Obama had tried to dissuade Biden from running. This post came as Obama was still speaking at the event.

When Kamala Harris took the stage to accept the party’s nomination for vice-president, Trump tweeted, again in all-caps, “But didn’t she call him a racist?” It was a reference to an exchange between Harris and Biden in a primary debate in which she had questioned his opposition to bussing.