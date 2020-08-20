US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate

us-elections-2020

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:58 IST

US Senator Kamala Harris has been nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate for US elections 2020 on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was joined by former US President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who together vowed to build an all-inclusive United States.

I am honored to accept the nomination for Vice President of the United States.



I do so, committed to the values my mother taught me and to a vision that @JoeBiden shares—where all are welcome, no matter what we ​look​ like, where we ​come​ from, or who we ​love​. #DemConvention — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, whom Biden has picked as his running mate, accepted her nomination from Wilmington, Delaware.



She is the first Black American woman to fight for the vice presidential post from a major party.

In a series of tweets, Kamala Harris said the fight to ‘fulfil the promise of equal justice under law’ has begun and added that the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor will not go in vain.

For George Floyd.

For Breonna Taylor.

For our children.

For ​all​ of us.



And for the lives of too many others to name, we’ve gotta do the work to fulfill that promise of ​equal justice under law. Because ​none​ of us are free until ​all​ of us are free. #DemConvention — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020

Kamala Harris in her acceptance speech lashed out as US President Donald Trump and said that Trump’s policies has cost lives and livelihoods of US citizens.