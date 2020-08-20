e-paper
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate

us-elections-2020 Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:58 IST

us-elections-2020 Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US Senator Kamala Harris.
US Senator Kamala Harris. (REUTERS)
         

US Senator Kamala Harris has been nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate for US elections 2020 on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was joined by former US President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who together vowed to build an all-inclusive United States.

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, whom Biden has picked as his running mate, accepted her nomination from Wilmington, Delaware.

She is the first Black American woman to fight for the vice presidential post from a major party.

In a series of tweets, Kamala Harris said the fight to ‘fulfil the promise of equal justice under law’ has begun and added that the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor will not go in vain.

Kamala Harris in her acceptance speech lashed out as US President Donald Trump and said that Trump’s policies has cost lives and livelihoods of US citizens.

