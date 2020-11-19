e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / Trump’s lawyer alleges voter fraud in ‘big cities’, says loss in Pennsylvania ‘statistically impossible’

Trump’s lawyer alleges voter fraud in ‘big cities’, says loss in Pennsylvania ‘statistically impossible’

Giuliani said that Trump was leading in Pennsylvania by over 700,000 votes and it was statistically impossible to lose the state after that point.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Giuliani went on to claim that Philadelphia has cheated in about every single election in the last 60 years.
Giuliani went on to claim that Philadelphia has cheated in about every single election in the last 60 years.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday reiterated the baseless claims of voter fraud in “big cities” controlled by Democrats. Giuliani told a press conference that various acts of voter fraud were committed in the presidential election and were particularly focussed on big cities with “a long history of corruption.”

Giuliani said that Trump was leading in Pennsylvania by over 700,000 votes and it was statistically impossible to lose the state after that point. He claimed that there are statisticians willing to testify for it, however, he added that it was just a speculation. He went on to claim that Philadelphia has cheated in about every single election in the last 60 years.

Georgia election officials expect to release a report on a hand tally of the presidential race but Guiliani said that the recount will tell nothing. “The recount in Georgia will tell us nothing because these fraudulent ballots will just be counted again,” said Guiliani, without providing any concrete evidence of voter fraud. He argued that Trump would have won if they take out all the votes from blue areas in Wisconsin that overwhelmingly voted for Biden.

Also Read | Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges

Earlier today, Trump said that the news conference by his lawyers will provide a “very clear and viable path to victory”. “Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place,” Trump had tweeted. The outgoing US president has been reluctant on conceding defeat, which has delayed the transition.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has assembled a transition team, responsible for ensuring a smooth transfer of power. The transition team will select personnel to serve under Biden-Harris administration, determine policy implementation steps, and develop management agendas for federal agencies. The President- and Vice President-elect will take an oath of office in Washington DC, which will be administered by the Supreme Court chief justice.

tags
top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In