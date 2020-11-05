e-paper
US Election 2020
US Election 2020: Joe Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal on first day in office

US Election 2020: Joe Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal on first day in office

"Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it," Biden tweeted as returns from Tuesday's election showed him in a strong position to defeat Trump.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 08:09 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord on his first day in the White House
Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord on his first day in the White House
         

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord on his first day in the White House, hours after the withdrawal ordered by Donald Trump took effect.

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,” Biden tweeted as returns from Tuesday’s election showed him in a strong position to defeat Trump.

