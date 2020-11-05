US Election 2020: Joe Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal on first day in office

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 08:09 IST

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord on his first day in the White House, hours after the withdrawal ordered by Donald Trump took effect.

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,” Biden tweeted as returns from Tuesday’s election showed him in a strong position to defeat Trump.