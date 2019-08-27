61 fined for littering Varanasi streets, over Rs 1 lakh fine recovered

varanasi

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:18 IST

In Varanasi, if you dump garbage or waste on the streets, you may be slapped a financial penalty. Starting from Rs 100, the fine may go up to Rs 15,000.

Launching a drive against people who dump waste on the streets and in parks, a team of Varanasi district administration officials recovered a fine amounting to Rs 1,04,000 from 61 persons.

A district administration team led by additional city magistrate Madanmohan Verma carried out a drive from Godaualia and Girijaghar intersection area and fined owners of eateries operating without dustbins and the customers who were throwing garbage on the streets.

Action was taken against several such shopkeepers who hadn’t installed a dustbin at their shops despite repeated reminders by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation.

The drive was also carried in Lahurabir and Maldahiya area. People were urged not to dump waste on the streets but only in dustbins. Shopkeepers too were asked to install two dustbins each at their shops.

Verma said, a financial penalty for dumping waste on the streets was slapped on 61 persons and a total of Rs 1,04,000 was recovered as fine. He said that a penalty up to Rs 25,000 may be slapped for dumping the waste on streets or in public places.

