Chandauli police launch ‘shame drunkards’ drive, act against 2,500

The Chandauli police have come up with an ingenious plan to tackle tipplers – especially those who make a nuisance of themselves in public.

Under the ‘shame drunkards’ drive, the police detain drunks found consuming alcohol in public and inform their kin, especially wife and in-laws. Then, in the presence of their kin, they are made to fill a bond and asked to give an assurance in writing that they will quit drinking. After completing legal formalities, the drunks are released.

Under the drive, the Chandauli police have already acted against 2,500 drunkards in the last 10 days, including 216 on Monday alone. The drive is the brainchild of Chandauli superintendent of police Hemant Kutiyal.

Soon after assuming charge as SP around a fortnight back, Kutiyal received a number of complaints against drunks from women who told him that after consuming alcohol, these people create a nuisance and pass comments and make a lot of noise.

Thereafter, the SP planned ‘shame drunkard’ and launched the drive across the district. Police raid roadside eateries, bus stations and parks daily. On an average, they ensure action against 250 drunks under section 34 Police Act and section 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of Indian Penal Code.

Kutiyal said, “Action has been taken 2,500 drunkards found drinking at public places. The drive against drunkards is an effort to make them quit drinking. The drive will continue for now.”

The SP said that police deployed in border areas have been instructed to carry out the drive effectively and ensure action against drunks. Many people from neighbouring Bihar cross over to Chandauli where they buy liquor from a licensed liquor shop and try to consume liquor at public place. Police is also keeping an eye on such people.

