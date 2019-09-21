Five persons killed in two land disputes in UP

varanasi

In two incidents reminiscent of the gruesome Sonebhadra incident in July, in which 10 persons lost their lives, five people lost their lives in Eastern Uttar Pradesh in two separate incidents.

In the first, two persons, including an assailant, were killed and three others critically injured, when they were attacked over a land dispute in Brahmanpura village under Ranipur police station area of Mau district on Friday night, Mau superintendent of police (SP) said.

In the second incident, on Saturday morning, two persons were shot dead in Kali Mahal area over another land dispute, police said.

Mau SP Anurag Arya said, “A case has been registered against three persons and several unidentified under sections 147 and 302 in this connection. One person has been arrested and 10 others have been taken into custody in this connection. Further investigation is on.”

The police officer said that according to locals, Shivchand Chauhan had a land dispute with Tuntun Chauhan which is pending in court. On Friday, after dinner, Shivchand (45), his wife Geeta (40), sons Golu (16), Raj (12) and his father Devaki Chauhan (70) went to the tube well where his family members slept inside the room in the field and he slept outside it.

The SP said Tuntun Chauhan, along with five others reached the tube-well and attacked Shivchand with a sharp edged weapon in which Shivchand Chauhan was killed on the spot. Hearing the noise, when Shivchanad’s wife and his father came out of the room, the assailants attacked them. Geeta was killed and Devaki Chauhan suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors gave him treatment and shifted him to the BHU Trauma Centre.

After receiving information about the incident, the SP said that police reached the spot. It was found that Tuntun Chauhan, the main assailant, was also killed in the struggle which occurred at the spot. Police took the three bodies into its possession and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the village as situation is tense.

In the second incident, Krishn Kumar Upadhyay (52), a priest, was en route to Pishachmochan Kund when unidentified assailants shot and killed him and later entered his house and also shot his wife, Mamata (46), dead.

SSP Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni said that an initial probe has revealed that Upadhyay had a land dispute with his brother. It appeared to be the reason for the gruesome killings and the assailants will be arrested soon.

Varanasi Zone ADG Brijbhushan said that police teams are conducting raids to ensure the arrest of the accused as early as possible. He said that the incident in Varanasi was the likely result of a dispute between two brothers.

Regarding the incident in a village in Mau district, he has passed instructions to the Mau police instructing police deployed in the village to remain on alert and keep a strict vigil.

