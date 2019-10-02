Renukoot town area chairman shot dead; BJP leader named as accused

varanasi

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:55 IST

Chairman of Renukoot town area in Sonbhadra district Shiv Pratap Singh, who was shot at by five masked assailants late Monday night apparently over political rivalry, died during treatment at BHU trauma centre on Tuesday, police said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s nephew Avinash Singh, a case has been registered against six persons, including former chairman of the town area BJP leader Anil Singh, his brother Rakesh Singh and others Brajesh Singh, Jamuna Singh, Rakesh Maurya besides one unidentified person under relevant sections of IPC, said station officer of Pipari police station Abhay Narayan Tiwari.

Superintendent of police of Sonbhadra Prabhakar Chaudhary said the incident took place when Singh was sitting in his chamber at his house in the night.

“Five masked men entered the office and shot at him from point blank range and fled from the spot. His kin rushed him to hospital in Hindalco where doctors referred him to the trauma centre in view of his serious condition. He died during treatment on Tuesday morning,” he said.

“Police were scanning the CCTV footages from nearby location and have got some vital clues. Several teams have been deployed to ensure the arrest of the assailants,” he said.

ADG zone, Varanasi, Braj Bhushan visited the BHU trauma centre and offered condolence to Singh’s kin and assured strict action against the assailants.

Meanwhile, as soon the information of Singh’s death reached Renukoot, his supporters staged a road blockade near his residence and demanded the arrest of assailants. Police had a tough time pacifying the supporters.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:55 IST