Watch: Karan Johar’s twins show their dancing and driving skills

about the video

Karan Johar treated his fans with a video of his twins Yash and Roohi Johar on Instagram. He shared the video with the caption, “Please see the dancing the driving skills! #mylovestory #roohiandyash.” The two siblings can be seen taking a joyride in a toy car. As the music plays in the background, Karan asks them to do some dancing. The filmmaker became a single father to the twins in February last year, via surrogacy. He named his son after his father Yash Johar and his daughter Roohi by rearranging the alphabets of his mother Hiroo Johar’s name. (Hindustan Times)