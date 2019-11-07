Today in New Delhi, India
Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena only: Sanjay Raut

Nov 07, 2019 13:07 IST
Shiv Sena has refused to budge from its stand over government formation in Maharashtra. Addressing the media, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra will have a Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena. Taking a dig at ally BJP, he said that any party that stakes claim to form government will have to prove its majority. Shiv Sena has been insisting on the implementation of 50:50 formula which it claims was agreed upon before the polls.

