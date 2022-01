Netaji birth anniversary faceoff: TMC, BJP workers clash in Bengal's Bhatpara

A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during an event organized to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Bhatpara, West Bengal. Two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in North 24 Parganas district. Police said BJP MP Arjun Singh was rescued and sent to his residence safely. Watch this video for more. ...read more