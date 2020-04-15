Bored under lockdown?Give your brain a much needed workout with these games

wellness

More than three weeks into self-quarantine, and now with the extended lockdown, you may have already started to notice how a shift in your daily routine (like, working from home in night suits) or responsibilities (home-schooling, and cooking) is negatively impacting our drive, focus, memory, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Rather than succumb to mindless hours spent in front of the television during the coronavirus pandemic, carve out time each day to stimulate your mind.

Explore these games to keep your minds active and allow yourself to enjoy many fun-filled hours of activities.

1. Crossword puzzles

Crosswords are fantastic brain games because they require the individual to use their memory recall function to find the words they’re looking for.

These engaging puzzles can be played solo or as part of a team, meaning they have a social aspect, even if you are simply asking for help on just a single word entry. There is a huge variety of difficulty levels out there, and there’s no reason why you can’t make your own.

2. Sudoku

With the first Sudoku published back in 1979, these puzzles have long been popular around the world. The concept of a Sudoku puzzle is simple. Use the existing pattern to fill in the blanks of numbers 1 – 9.

In addition to improving your concentration power, these puzzles are mentally stimulating and improve the ability to carry out tasks quickly. There is also the much-needed sense of achievement once a puzzle has been completed.

3. Scrabble

Playing scrabble lowers blood pressure (due to the fact it’s a calm and relaxing game), improves memory functions (since you’ll be recalling words to place on the board) and an overall sense of happiness.

While playing you will run into situations where people put down funny words or words that don’t make sense, typically resulting in the players laughing. This means endorphins are being released into the brain, making the players naturally happier and improving their overall well-being.

4. Chess

The game of chess can help you in remaining calm and focussed in pressure situations like a quarantine. Playing chess requires high concentration and planning. This forces our brain to avoid thinking about depressing thoughts or situations which may cause anxiety.

Interestingly, playing chess even helps to engage both the logical and the creative side of the brain.

5. Jigsaw puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles are excellent games to improve short-term memory functions. The association benefits are astounding since you will need to sort through different sized pieces and colours to find the pieces that they’re looking for. The act of finding and connecting two correct pieces, releases dopamine which is associated with happiness and an overall improved sense of well-being. This neurotransmitter can help to improve levels of concentration.

(With inputs by psychologist Dr Kanika Khosla)

