e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / With independent music it’s like I’m flying in open sky, says Vishal Mishra

With independent music it’s like I’m flying in open sky, says Vishal Mishra

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:31 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
‘Kabir Singh’ singer and Lucknow-boy Vishal Mishra has come up with his new single ‘Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi’
‘Kabir Singh’ singer and Lucknow-boy Vishal Mishra has come up with his new single ‘Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi’(Sourced photo)
         

Lucknow-lad Vishal Mishra, singer-composer of chartbuster song ‘Kaise Hua’ from ‘Kabir Singh’, is enjoying his independence as well as film music stint. “Our elders always said that ‘beta do naav pe sawari nahi karni chahiye par meri toh bahut acchi chal rahi hai!’ But I feel it’s more about balancing everything for which I have given my heart and soul,” said the ‘Race-3’ singer.

Talking more about his music Vishal said that for films music has to go with the story and is script bound. “When I do independent music it’s about my vision. It’s like flying in open sky without any traffic police trying to stop me, though I feel lucky to do both kind of music. I did independent songs like ‘Aaj Bhi’, ‘Manjha’, during lockdown ‘Muskrayega India’ besides, ‘Sajna Ve’ and ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’. At the same time I did ‘Saand ki Aankh’, ‘Pranam’ and ‘Khuda Hafiz’,” he said.

His latest single ‘Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi’ is doing well on charts. “My thought for the song was to bring out emotions of love which speaks the universal language. The reason that I asked Manoj Muntashir to pen the lyrics was that he has travelled a full circle from Gauriganj (Amethi) to Mumbai and he understands the language and flavour of these emotions.”

Born in Unnao, Vishal has grown up in Lucknow and went to New Way Senior Secondary School, Aliganj, before he went Bhubaneswar to pursue law. “Then I had no plans for a career in music and was rejected in all auditions held in Lucknow. For my internship, I went to Mumbai where I auditioned for a reality show and that’s how my musical journey began. Now, when come to my hometown and see my family all happy with my success it makes me feel elated.”

On a parting note he said, “God is very kind. When you are getting love for your work then you feel you are in happy space. I feel blessed when people say my music relaxes and calms them.”

top news
HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari
HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says IPL 2020 has been the biggest ever
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says IPL 2020 has been the biggest ever
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘Biggest IPL ever’ amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020
‘Biggest IPL ever’ amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In