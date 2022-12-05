Home / World News / Amber Heard appeals for new trial in defamation case after losing to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard appeals for new trial in defamation case after losing to Johnny Depp

world news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:05 PM IST

Amber Heard- Johnny Depp: Amber Heard is now filing a new appeal against Johnny Depp in a Virginia appeals court.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial.(AP)
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Amber Heard is appealing a new defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp as she claimed that the Virginia court fight that she lost was held in the wrong state. Earlier this year, Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard, with a jury awarding him $15 million in damages. The jury also awarded Amber Heard $2 million for one part of her own counterclaim.

Nearly five months after the verdict, Amber Heard is now filing a new appeal against Johnny Depp in a Virginia appeals court, the New York Times reported. Amber Heard's lawyers submitted multiple claims arguing that the trial was held in the wrong state, objecting to the judge's decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including therapy notes in which she reported being abused, the report said.

Read more: Video: Students protest at China's Wuhan university against Covid rules

"Instead of suing Heard in California, where both parties lived and where Depp claimed to have suffered reputational harm, Depp sued in Virginia, a wholly inconvenient forum with no connection to Depp or any meaningful connection to his claims. The trial court erroneously refused to dismiss this action on the ground of forum non-conveniens, based on its mistaken conclusion that Depp's claims arose in Virginia because the Washington Post's servers are located here," Amber Heard's lawyer wrote in the 68-page document.

"The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp's abuse to a medical professional," the document further claimed.

Amber Heard's team has also asked for the jury's verdict to be reversed, either with a dismissal of Johnny Depp's claims or a new trial entirely, stating that the case should never have gone to trial because another court had already concluded that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard on multiple occasions.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
amber heard johnny depp
amber heard johnny depp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out