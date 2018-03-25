Award-winning films from the world over being screened at this international festival in Delhi

There’s a common thread between the movies The Insult (Lebanon), Loveless (Russia), On Body and Soul (Hungary), and The Square (Sweden) – all four were nominated for Oscars 2018 under the Best Foreign Language Film category. Intrigued to know more about them? Catch ’em all at the upcoming Habitat International Film Festival 2018.

The 10-day festival, in its second edition, has 60 film screenings, opened with A Man of Integrity directed by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof — which was awarded the Best Screenplay and Best Feature at Cannes Film Festival 2017. “The response was so good in the first year that we increased the number of screenings this year. We are putting together films, which are on people’s wish list. And, people can watch them with other like-minded individuals. Alongside, there will be panel discussions and special sessions,” says Vidyun Singh, director programmes, Habitat World.

A still from The Square (2017), directed by Ruben Ostlund, which will be screened on April 1.

The festival will focus on 100 Years of acclaimed Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. It will also have a retrospective on the young German filmmaker Christian Schwochow, and a special screening of children’s films.

A still from Farewell My Indian Soldier (2016), directed by Vijay Singh, which will be screened on March 24.

The film enthusiasts in the Capital feel that this festival will fill the vacuum that was created after the International Film Festival was shifted to Goa in 2004. “A few of my friends will be travelling from different parts of the country to watch film screenings scheduled in Delhi, at this festival,” says Ajay Jaisinghani, an entrepreneur and a film enthusiast who yearly attends at least four film festivals across India.

Jaisinghani adds: “Not having an international film festival in Delhi means Delhiites are unable to see the best films of the year. People ask how so many filmmakers from Delhi have made it big in Mumbai? It’s because they went to see films at festivals such as the ones held at Siri Fort. But now, we are depriving people of seeing good cinema, and in-turn getting inspired to make films.”

