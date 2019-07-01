EU Film Fest: Cinephiles, get a taste of European cinema in Delhi

A dormant King gets lost in the Balkans, and wakes up in the real world. He embarks on a state visit to Istanbul with a British filmmaker — who is commissioned by the Palace to shoot a documentary intended to polish the monarch’s dull image. This is how the narrative of the mockumentary, King of the Belgians (Belgium) develops. You can explore films like these at the ongoing European Union Film Festival 2019.

A scene from King of the Belgians (Belgium).

In its 24th edition, this 10-day event has 22 movies from 22 European countries, which will be screened with English subtitles across 10 Indian cities. From romantic comedies to socio-political thrillers, this festival has a lot to offer. Raimund Magis, Chargé d Affaires, delegation of the European Union to India, says, “We usually select award-winning films, and this time we are trying to create a local flavour by bringing films that appeal to the local audience. Like Indian film industry isn’t just about Bollywood. European films show the European way of life, which is what we want the Indian audiences to experience.”

A scene from Backstage (Slovakia).

Some of the films that will be screened include the tales of Léonard — a young man from Cameroon who rescues a Nigerian woman in the film Hope (France), sisterly love in Little England (Greece), two childhood friends Antonio and Agostino in Drive Me Home (Italy), and María’s transformation from a responsible daughter to a writer in the Spanish film Maria (and Everybody Else).

A scene from Me and Kaminski (Germany).

The makers of these films have been invited to enrich the cinematic experience as well. Peter Sant, whose debut feature Of Time and the Sea is part of the festival line-up, says, “I am particularly intrigued to see the reaction of the audience, especially because of the cultural differences between Malta and India. People who have seen the film come out slightly bewildered but intrigued, which is great. Audiences in India will offer a fresh perspective.”

So, if you love the world of cinema then this is the place where you should be this week!

CATCH IT LIVE What: European Union Film Festival 2019

Where: Instituto Cervantes, Connaught Place and India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 28 to July 7

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk on Blue Line, and JLN on Violet Line

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 17:59 IST