‘I fell short of my values’ Lauren Boebert apologises for vaping and ‘causing a disturbance’ at ‘beetlejuice’ musical

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, a hard-right Republican firebrand, issued an apology on Friday night for her conduct at a recent showing of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver, where she was caught on surveillance video vaping and causing a disturbance in the theater.

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2023, in Washington. Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to security footage. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)

Boebert, 36, had previously denied reports that she had been vaping, despite a pregnant woman sitting behind her asking her to stop before she was kicked out for “causing a disturbance” at the performance, according to The Denver Post.

“I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert said in a statement on Friday night.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

The Colorado Rep., who has four sons and often shows off pictures of her new grandchild to her colleagues in Congress, said that her behavior was influenced by her “public and difficult divorce” and that she “simply fell short of my values on Sunday.”

She also said that she “genuinely did not recall vaping that evening” when she instructed her campaign to issue a statement denying it. She acknowledged that she would have to work hard to regain the trust of her constituents.

Boebert, who won re-election in 2022 by a narrow margin of 546 votes, may have a tough time convincing Colorado voters that she deserves another term. She has been acting in ways that many Republicans consider harmful to their chances of keeping the House in 2024 and to her own political future.

In June, the 36-year-old attempted to force a vote on impeaching President Biden, alleging that his immigration policies were grounds for high crimes and misdemeanors. Some of her colleagues called the move “crazy,” and it was eventually referred to committees for further consideration.

Boebert also stood out during the speaker’s race in January as one of the most stubborn opponents of Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, using the opportunity for maximum exposure on Fox News.

In the House, the Florida native has developed a reputation for being abrasive and confrontational, often heckling her Democratic colleagues in the Capitol hallways and largely ignoring reporters’ questions, except to occasionally proclaim, “I love President Trump!”

The behaviour has also earned her a cult following on the right. Boebert, who frequently wears five-inch Lucite heels and tight-fitting dresses, has a national fan base who enjoy her antics and extreme rhetoric.

On the House floor, Boebert has denounced drag shows for children and claimed that the left was “grooming” children by exposing them to “obscene content.”