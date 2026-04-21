1 Canadian killed, 13 people injured after gunman opens fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacán pyramids

An armed man standing on top of Mexico’s most famous tourist destinations, the Teotihuacán pyramids, opened fire on Monday, killing one Canadian and leaving several others injured. The shooter later died from self-inflicted wounds.

Forensic workers carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire, in Teotihuacan, Mexico.(AP)

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The incident took place at the archaeological site north of Mexico’s capital, Associated Press reported.

According to the officials, at least 13 people were injured in the attack, with seven people wounded by gunshots. Among those taken to hospitals for treatment were six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, two Brazilians and one Canadian, the local government reportedly said.

Man fired shots atop pyramids

Around 11:30 am (local time), a man standing at the top of the Teotihuacán pyramids started firing upward as dozens of tourists were at the top of the pyramid, AP reported, citing a tour guide.

The tour guide said that some people threw themselves on the ground due to fear, while the rest of them started going down.

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{{^usCountry}} Police responded as soon as the incident was reported, providing security within the archaeological ruins. Shortly afterwards, a National Guard unit arrived in a van to handle the emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police responded as soon as the incident was reported, providing security within the archaeological ruins. Shortly afterwards, a National Guard unit arrived in a van to handle the emergency. {{/usCountry}}

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A drone view shows Mexican authorities working at the scene where a man shot dead a Canadian woman and injured several others before killing himself. (Reuters)

{{^usCountry}} One witness told the Mexican newspaper La Jornada that initially she heard sporadic shots, following which there was one shot after another. In total, she heard over 20 shots coming from the Pyramid of the Moon. The shooter then took his own life using his handgun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One witness told the Mexican newspaper La Jornada that initially she heard sporadic shots, following which there was one shot after another. In total, she heard over 20 shots coming from the Pyramid of the Moon. The shooter then took his own life using his handgun. {{/usCountry}}

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Videos reportedly surfaced on social media showing a gunman firing periodic shots from a pistol about halfway up the Pyramid of the Moon. Some tourists can be seen taking cover behind the stairs below, and others fled, AFP reported.

"A person is opening fire on us, take care, friends, send security," a voice from one video reportedly said.

Months before the World Cup kicks off

The incident that stunned Mexico comes less than two months before the 2026 World Cup kicks off with games in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Mexico expects over 5.5 million visitors for the World Cup in June, the report said.

Security concerns in Mexico have also grown after a wave of coordinated cartel attacks followed the killing of El Mencho in February.

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Also read: Teotihuacan Mexico shooting: Chilling visuals emerge as Canadian woman killed at historic pyramids

Mexico president reacts

Reacting to the incident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Anita Anand, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, also took to X, calling the shooting a “result of a horrific act of gun violence." She said a Canadian was killed and another wounded in Teotihuacán and that her “thoughts are with their family and loved ones. ”

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Also read: Nancy Guthrie in Mexico? Chilling notes offer new details, ‘I saw her alive with them…’

What are the Teotihuacán pyramids?

The Teotihuacán pyramids are a series of massive structures on the outskirts of Mexico City built by three different ancient civilisations.

It is one of the most popular tourist destinations, attracting more than 1.8 million international visitors last year. It has been designated as a world heritage site of "outstanding universal value" by the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies)

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