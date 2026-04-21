1 Canadian killed, 13 people injured after gunman opens fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacán pyramids

An armed man standing on top of Mexico’s most famous tourist destinations, the Teotihuacán pyramids, opened fire on Monday, killing one Canadian and leaving several others injured. The shooter later died from self-inflicted wounds. Forensic workers carry the body of a victim down a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire, in Teotihuacan, Mexico. (AP)

The incident took place at the archaeological site north of Mexico’s capital, Associated Press reported.

According to the officials, at least 13 people were injured in the attack, with seven people wounded by gunshots. Among those taken to hospitals for treatment were six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, two Brazilians and one Canadian, the local government reportedly said.

Man fired shots atop pyramids Around 11:30 am (local time), a man standing at the top of the Teotihuacán pyramids started firing upward as dozens of tourists were at the top of the pyramid, AP reported, citing a tour guide.

The tour guide said that some people threw themselves on the ground due to fear, while the rest of them started going down.

Police responded as soon as the incident was reported, providing security within the archaeological ruins. Shortly afterwards, a National Guard unit arrived in a van to handle the emergency.