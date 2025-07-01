1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing attack at company in southern Germany

One person was killed and two seriously injured by a man with a sharp object at an electric utility company in south-central Germany on Tuesday, according to local police. A large contingent of rescue services were tending to the injured on the grounds of the Ueberlandwerke Rhoen company (AFP/Representational)

A large contingent of rescue services were tending to the injured on the grounds of the Ueberlandwerke Rhoen company in the Bavarian town of Mellrichstadt, said police.

One person had died at the scene, they said.

The man, a 21-year-old German national, has already been taken into custody and there is no danger posed to the public, said police, who added that there are no indications of a political or terrorist motive.

A spokesperson for Ueberlandwerke Rhoen would not comment on the report and referred questions to the police.