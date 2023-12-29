1 killed, 15 injured after Russia strikes Ukraine's capital Kyiv, second largest city Kharkiv, says official
AFP |
Dec 29, 2023 01:07 PM IST
The officials have informed that the toll is expected to rise.
One person was killed and 15 others were injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv by a wave of Russian strikes on Friday, officials said, with the toll expected to rise.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said: "One person has been killed as a result of the occupants' attacks on Kharkiv... Eight people were wounded".
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that there were "currently 7 hospitalised in the capital".
