News / World News / 1 killed, 15 injured after Russia strikes Ukraine's capital Kyiv, second largest city Kharkiv, says official

1 killed, 15 injured after Russia strikes Ukraine's capital Kyiv, second largest city Kharkiv, says official

AFP |
Dec 29, 2023 01:07 PM IST

The officials have informed that the toll is expected to rise.

One person was killed and 15 others were injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv by a wave of Russian strikes on Friday, officials said, with the toll expected to rise.

A Ukrainian serviceman rides in an armoured vehicle along a road near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region,(REUTERS)
A Ukrainian serviceman rides in an armoured vehicle along a road near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region,(REUTERS)

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said: "One person has been killed as a result of the occupants' attacks on Kharkiv... Eight people were wounded".

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that there were "currently 7 hospitalised in the capital".

