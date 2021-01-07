1 shot dead in violence at US Capitol: All you need to know

world

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:13 IST

One woman was killed in the violence that followed after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on Wednesday. Lawmakers were evacuated from the US Capitol after protesters breached security and entered the premises.

The mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 pm Wednesday.

While President Trump, who had addressed supporters and made claims of election fraud hours before, told supporters to ‘stay peaceful’, US President-elect Joe Biden called the violence an ‘insurrection’.

Here is all you need to know about the violence at US Capitol:

- Hundreds of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

- The violence, that forced lawmakers to flee the US Capitol and resulted in the death of one woman, disrupted the process of certification of Biden as the winner in the November 3 election. However, the Senate resumed the process more than six hours after the attack.

-The FBI said it had disarmed two suspected explosive devices and officials declared Capitol ‘secure’ nearly 4 hours after the attack.

- Trump’s Twitter account was locked for 12 hours after he pushed baseless claims about the election, and the social media platform warned him of permanent ban if he didn’t remove his rule-breaking tweets. “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter said in a post. “If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” it added.

- Biden called for restoration of “simple decency” and said, ”The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite,” he added. He called on Trump to “go on national television now, to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

- Former US President Barack Obama said Trump incited the violence. “History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” he said.