‘Disorder not dissent, borders on sedition’: Joe Biden condemns violence at US Capitol

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:06 IST

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that the chaotic scenes at the US Capitol “do not represent who we are”. Biden, who is just days away from his inauguration, called it disorder and not dissent.

“Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now,” Biden said on Twitter.

“Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good,” he further said in his latest tweet.

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to temporarily postpone a session to certify Biden’s victory in November 3 presidential election.

Police evacuated lawmakers and struggled for more than three hours to clear the Capitol of Trump supporters, who surged through the halls and rummaged through offices in shocking scenes of chaos and mayhem.

One woman died after being shot during the mayhem, Washington police said. The FBI said it had disarmed two suspected explosive devices.

Hours later, the police declared the Capitol building secure and the lawmakers resumed their election certification process.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today - you did not win,” Vice President Mike Pence said as the session resumed. “Let’s get back to work,” he said, drawing applause.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump, who before the election refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost, addressed thousands of supporters near the White House, repeating unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him due to widespread fraud and irregularities.

Trump told the supporters they should march on the Capitol to express their anger at the voting process and pressure their elected officials to reject the results, urging them “to fight.”

(With inputs from agencies)